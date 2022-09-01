Thursday, 1 September 2022

The ban on barbecues in designated picnic areas has been lifted from today, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Forestry Department stated that as temperatures are expected to reduce and the relative humidity to increase in the coming days, barbecues are again permitted in picnic areas where barbecues are permitted.

The department pointed out that the ban on fires continues outside the picnic areas and warned the public to make sure that the barbecues in the designated picnic areas are extinguished before leaving.

The statement also reminded the public about avoiding wildfires and other preventative precautions remain in place.

“Especially on the routes of the main roads in forested and wooded areas, our citizens should not take any action that may cause a fire (especially not throwing cigarette butts from vehicles).

“It is very important for early intervention that the public notify the Forest Fire Department “Alo 177” or the fire notification “Alo 199” Fire Brigade without delay if they should see the slightest amount of smoke.

“In case of fire, voluntary participation of the public in fire extinguishing; It is a legal duty and a civic duty to mobilise all kinds of resources.

“Persons engaged in agricultural activities in areas close to the forest must take the necessary precautions against the risk of fire.

“It is required by law to transport rubbish to the garbage dumps used by the municipalities and the public to the Güngör garbage dump. The garbage that is destroyed by burning in the dumps where wild storage is made is the most significant threat to our forests”.

Kibris Postasi