Friday, 16 December 2022

Plans to reintroduce left-hand drive vehicles into the TRNC are pending an assessment of safety, Kibris Postasi reports.

The importation of left-hand drive vehicles was banned in 2004 because of safety concerns as vehicles drive on the left in North Cyprus.

The government wants to import a new Turkish made electric vehicle produced by Togg.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı stated that left-hand drive vehicles were imported from Turkey until 2004, and said that since that year, their import was banned on the grounds that traffic accidents increased because vehicles drive on the left. “We want to remove this ban”, he said.

He pointed out that as transport minister, he has the authority to import left-hand drive vehicles, such as commercial vehicles. “Of course, Togg’s position is different. A source of pride for all of us. We are investigating how true the justification is that ‘It increases traffic accidents’, which is given as the reason for banning left-hand drive vehicles“, Arıklı said.

The transport minister said vehicles would continue to drive on the left and that extra safety measures would need to be introduced if left-hand drive vehicles are again imported from Turkey.

Arıklı said that he would inform the Council of Ministers about his findings.

Kibris Postasi