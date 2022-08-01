Monday,1 August, 2022

A ban on working outdoors between 2pm and 4 pm for the remainder of August has been announced by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Hasan Taçoy, Kibris Postasi reported.

This decision was announced despite the recommendations of the Association of Occupational Health and Safety Experts who said that there should be a ban on working outdoors between 11am and 4pm.

As previously reported, labourers have been taking matters into their own hands and remaining in the shade during the hottest hours of the day.

