Barış Sel’s Hearing Postponed

The preliminary hearing for Barış Sel, arrested in March during the investigation into fake diplomas at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University (KSTU), has been rescheduled for January 21. Sel, a former police chief of Famagusta, was initially taken into custody last year on allegations of obtaining a fake diploma and was subsequently released on bail pending trial.

Earlier today, Sel appeared before the Güzelyurt District Court for his first preliminary hearing. However, the court adjourned the session to Tuesday, January 21, to allow additional time for witness testimonies.

Serdal Gündüz, the university’s general secretary and shareholder, who is also implicated in the case, attended the hearing alongside Sel. Gündüz is expected to participate in all upcoming proceedings related to the fake diploma allegations.

