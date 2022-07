Saturday, 23 July, 2022

A fire broke out in a parked vehicle in Çatalköy when a portable charger left in the car overheated, Yeniduzen reported.

The police said that the charger was probably left on the instrument panel and exploded because of the heat.

The fire which ensued damaged the windscreen, dashboard, instrument panel, gear stick and handbrake. The front seats were also scorched.

Yeniduzen