Berat Ekin, arrested during the “Operation Poison” conducted in Lefkoşa and Alayköy, has been sentenced to 3 years in prison. The trial concluded yesterday at the Lefkoşa High Criminal Court, where the verdict was delivered by a panel chaired by Füsun Cemaller, alongside Senior Judge Vedia Berkut Barkın and Judge Tutku Candaş.

During the operation carried out by the Narcotics and Smuggling Prevention Directorate on February 10, 2024, authorities seized 32 grams of cocaine mixed with phenacetin, 190 grams of cannabis, 177 narcotic pills, precision scales, and 24,000 TL in cash from Ekin’s residences. It was revealed that the defendant had smuggled the drugs from Adana, Turkey. He hid the drugs under boxes of cottage cheese at the Port of Kyrenia. Evidence showed that on December 15, Ekin sold 26 grams of cannabis, 5 grams of cocaine, and 20 pills for a total of 36,000 TL, of which 24,000 TL was found in his possession.

The court handled eight separate charges against Ekin, all of which he admitted. These included importing drugs through the Port of Kyrenia and selling various substances. Judge Barkın highlighted the severity of drug crimes, emphasizing their detrimental impact on public health, particularly among young people. The judge considered Ekin’s drug sales profits and possession of multiple substances as aggravating factors. The risks posed by drugs such as cocaine and MDMA were also noted.

While drug-related crimes carry penalties ranging from 15 to 18 years, the court acknowledged mitigating factors in Ekin’s case, such as his lack of a prior criminal record, the nature of the substances involved, and his cooperation during the trial. Balancing these considerations, the court sentenced him to 3 years in prison, prioritizing the public interest in the ruling.

Kibris Postasi