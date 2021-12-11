Political party representatives from the two Cypriot communities have agreed upon the establishment of a bi-communal forum for cooperation in the field of health, Yeniduzen reports.

Following which, the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), New Cyprus Party (YKP) and Left Movement from North Cyprus and AKEL from the south of Cyprus have signed a joint agreement.

“We aim to constructively support all efforts made on relevant issues of interest to both communities“, their statement said.

The reasons for the decision are explained as follows:

“Representatives of political parties from both communities met on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 to discuss the need to develop more cooperation between the two communities on health issues. The possibility of establishing a bi-communal forum on health issues was discussed in this context.

“Strengthening cooperation on health issues between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots has never been more imperative, especially in the current circumstances of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, this cooperation is important for addressing urgent humanitarian issues, chronic diseases, transferring medicines and health equipment over the “green line” and other reasons.

“We appreciate the valuable work carried out by the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee and do not seek to substitute them. On the contrary, we aim to constructively support all efforts made on relevant issues of interest to both communities.

“Within this framework, it was decided to establish a Bi-Communal Forum on health issues. We also firmly believe that from the perspective of the Cyprus problem, such initiatives help create a better climate and build trust and friendship between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots through mutually beneficial cooperation, which can contribute constructively and practically to efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“The current initiative has been undertaken by the following political parties and organisations, however the main aim is to expand this initiative with other stakeholders who will support this effort with their participation”.

“ΑΚΕL- CTP- YKP- Sol Hareket”

Yeniduzen