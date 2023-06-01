Thursday, 1 June 2023

A march was held on Saturday demanding the reunification of Cyprus, Yeniduzen reports.

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP) delegation took part in the “We Are Opening New Roads – Uniting Cyprus” action organised jointly in the north and south of Nicosia.

Representing the CTP delegation, Secretary General Asım Akansoy, deputies, VQA and PM members, CTP-Youth, Sol Hareket, Pancyprian Federation of Trade Unions (PEO), and POGO Women’s Movement and a number of CTP mayors were represented. Sami Özuslu, who is standing as a CTP candidate in the by-election to be held on 25 June, also took part in the delegation.

Participants gathered at the Lokmacı crossing point and marched to the Ledra Palace border checkpoint. Activists passing through the Ledra Palace crossing point met with the marchers coming from the south in front of Solidarity House located in the buffer zone, and a joint statement was read.

Activists from the north and south demanded the opening of new border crossing points.

Yeniduzen