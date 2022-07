Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Covid-19 case numbers rose to 2,251 in the period between 29 June and 5 July, and there has been one death, BRT reported.

There were 18,869 tests performed in that time frame.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 to date is 100,258.

There have been 239 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

BRTK