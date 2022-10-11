Tuesday, 11 October 2022

A large fire broke out in a private warehouse area located in Famagusta Free Harbour last night, Yeniduzen reports.

Firefighters and port personnel responded to the fire while smoke and flames could bee seen seen from across the city.

It has not been reported yet how much damage was done to the goods stored at the Maddox warehouse which stored imported alcoholic beverages or how widespread the fire was.

A police statement said that the fire broke out at 6pm on Monday evening. The reason for the fire is not known yet.

Yeniduzen