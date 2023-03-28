Tuesday, 28 March 2023

The Bill of Financial Assistance and Preparedness for Earthquake and Other Natural Disasters, which will take a portion of people’s salaries, was passed in parliament by a majority, Yeniduzen reports.

The bill, prepared by the government, enables a deduction of between two and five percent from the salaries of those whose gross earnings are between 15,000 and 55,000 TL. Those earning over 55,000 TL up to 75,000 TL will have five percent deducted from their salaries.

The proposal has been met with resistance by unions who said that they were already raising funds to aid Turkish earthquake victims. However, the bill goes further by including preparedness for potential earthquakes which may affect the TRNC.

The funds raised will go towards aiding Turks whose homes were devastated by major two earthquakes in southern Turkey and Syria on 6 February. Additionally, the fund will be used to further inspect school buildings in North Cyprus, and to demolish or reinforce any which are not sufficiently earthquake proof.

The deductions will be automatic, however those who do not wish to subscribe to the fund in this manner can make it known to the appropriate authority.

The salary cuts will begin on 1 April and last until 31 December.

Yeniduzen