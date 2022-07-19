Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Residents living in the locality have raised the alarm about black smoke pouring from the Teknecik Power Station chimney, Yeniduzen reported.

Local residents shared images of the smoke and are very concerned about the air pollution.

Kib-Tek Chairman of the Board Hasan Akyiğit gave assurances that analysis of the recently purchased fuel showed that it was not contaminated. He said, however, that there is a problem with the combustion chamber at the power plant. Insufficient oxygen is reaching the combustion chamber so the fuel is not burning correctly, hence the black smoke.

Kib-Tek’s chairman said that engineers were working to make the necessary adjustments.

Yeniduzen