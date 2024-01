The bodies of two men were discovered in a container in Yenierenkoy that they were inhabiting, Kibris Postasi reports.

The two men, identified as Halil Yıldızçoban (47) and Kemal Yıldızçoban (49) were found around noon today.

While the police investigation into the incident is ongoing, it is considered possible that Halil and Kemal Yıldızçoban, who were identified as workers, died from inhaling toxic fumes emitted from the generator they were operating inside the container.

Kibris Postasi