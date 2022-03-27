Sunday, 27 March 2022.

The body of a young man, estimated to be 20-25 years old, was found in the water in Kyrenia Old Harbour at 9pm on Saturday, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Police Press Officer’s statement said that there had been no signs of assault or force found during the doctor’s examination of the body.

UPDATE: The body of the young man was identified as Umut Talay, aged 23. The police are investigating the cause of his death.

This is the third dead body found in North Cyprus this month.

Kibris Postasi goes on to say that two other bodies were discovered on 13 and 19 March when the body of a woman was found in Karaoğlanoğlu and a man’s body was found on the coastline between Akdeniz-Koruçam villages.

The police are still investigating the two separate incidents.

