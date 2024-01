The body of the deputy marketing manager of the TRNC branch of Halk Bank was discovered at his home in Karaoğlanoğlu at around 9.30 am this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of Sadun Çağlar who was aged 51 years when he died.

The police stated that there were no signs of assault or force according to a doctor’s external examination of Mr. Çağlar.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi