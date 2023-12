The body of a woman was discovered at her place of work in Nicosia; the circumstances of her death are suspicious, the police say, Yeniduzen reports.

The woman named Ayça Alav (45) was found at her work place on Mevlevi Tekke Street in the Surlariçi District of Nicosia.

Police are treating the discovery as a potential murder enquiry.

Ms. Alav was a resident of Kyrenia.

Yeniduzen