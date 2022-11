Wednesday, 16 November 2022

The body of a young man was discovered yesterday afternoon in the Bafra Hotels region, Yeniduzen reported.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Mehmet Yaman, who was a resident of Yeşilköy. His body was discovered on the rocks, 24 metres away from the seafront.

The police investigation into the incident continues.

Yeniduzen