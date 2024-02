A body was discovered washed up on the beach on the northern coast of Dipkarpaz, Yeniduzen reports.

The police stated that the body, which was found in the Inciler region at around 2.30 pm was so badly decomposed it was not possible even to identify the gender of the deceased.

Last month, the body of a woman was found on a beach in Bafra and the body of a man washed up on the shore in Dipkarpaz. It has been speculated that they were likely to have been Syrian refugees.

