Monday, 28 February, 2022.

The bomb squad detonated suitcase which had been left in Kuğulu Park at the Kyrenia Gate in Nicosia today, Yeniduzen reported.

Police put up a security cordon around the area while bomb disposal specialists examined the suspicious looking luggage.

Following denotation of the suitcase, only clothing was found. No evidence of an explosive device was found.

This is the second time in one week that there has been a bomb scare in the area after a bomb threat was reported to the police regarding two suspicious bags which were left in front of the Nicosia Turkish High School and in front of the Atatürk Cultural Centre. Bomb disposal specialist detonated the two bags, but there was no evidence of any explosive devices in either bag.

Yeniduzen