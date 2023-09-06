Wednesday, 6 September 2023

A man has been arrested in connection with a bomb attack at an estate agency in the Küçük Kaymaklı area of Nicosia, Yeniduzen reports.

The bomb was left outside the premises of Emlak Dünyası located on Özker Özgür Street. The explosion damaged the display windows and the interior walls. No one was hurt in the attack.

Murat Şerifoğlu (39) who was arrested on charges of causing the explosion, was taken to court in Nicosia which ordered that he be detained for two days pending police enquiries.

The police say that the bomb exploded at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday night. They are examining the remains of the bomb to determine what kind of materials were used in the device.

Yeniduzen