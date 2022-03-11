Friday, 11 March, 2022.

The police were called after a suspicious looking backpack was found in the courtyard of the Arabahmet Mosque in Nicosia this afternoon, Kibris Postasi reported.

The area was secured to enable bomb disposal teams to examine the backpack which was found only to have clothes inside.

This appears to be the fourth false alarm regarding suspicious looking bags.

On 28 February, Yeniduzen reported that the bomb squad had detonated a suitcase which had been left in Kuğulu Park at the Kyrenia Gate in Nicosia.

Following denotation of the suitcase, only clothing was found. There was no evidence of an explosive device.

Prior to that, police investigated two suspicious looking bags. One was left in front of the Nicosia High School and the other in front of the Atatürk Cultural Centre. Bomb disposal specialist detonated both bags, but no evidence of any explosive device was found in either bag.

