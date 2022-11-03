Thursday, 3 November 2022

Covid-19 booster vaccinations were made available as of Wednesday morning, BRT reported.

The Health Ministry stated that booster shots first will be accessible to healthcare workers and people aged 75 and over.

Vaccinations are available at state-run healthcare centres.

Those people wishing to have the booster shot must have had two doses of Biontech.

People who have had only one dose of Biontech will not be considered fully vaccinated and they will have to complete the vaccination programme.

Anyone who has had three doses of Biontech vaccine will be eligible for a booster shot.

BRTK