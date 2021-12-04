The latest decisions regarding border crossing rules, made by the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases remain valid, Yeniduzen reported.

“According to the decisions of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee published on 20 November, the rules governing internal border crossings are as follows and no changes have been made. The news in the press today about the subject is unfounded”, a statement issued by the Ministry of Health said. The details remain the same.

“Accordingly, people who have had two doses of Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines as well as EMA-approved vaccines (1st dose vaccine if Johnson & Johnson) may cross the border if they can provide a 7-day negative rapid antigen test or PCR test taken 14 days after their last dose of vaccine.

“Again, according to the same and valid decision; Unvaccinated persons may cross the border with a 72-hour negative rapid antigen test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and healthcare workers.

“However, unvaccinated secondary school (middle and high school students) and residents of Kato Pyrgos will be able to cross with a 7-day rapid negative antigen test or PCR test“.

Yeniduzen