Friday, 3 June 2022

The price of a 10 Kilo bottle of domestic gas has increased by 25 TL, Yeniduzen reported.

Last week, supplies of domestic gas bottles ran out because the supply ship did not arrive. Following which, it was anticipated that there would be a price hike.

The new price for a 10 Kilo gas bottle is 255 TL.

Yeniduzen