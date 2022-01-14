The price of domestic bottled gas will remain unchanged, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Energy Şahap Aşıkoğlu, has said, Yeniduzen reported.

Stating that there will be no hike or reduction in bottled gas and fuel prices at the moment, Aşıkoğlu noted that bottled gas and fuel prices are determined according to the stock market price and dollar rate on the day, and that no discount can be made until the rate falls below the rate of the last pricing day.

Bottled Gas Shortages

The problems experienced in terms of profit sharing and logistics on bottled gas between distributors and markets have been overcome, he told the TAK news agency that. Aşıkoğlu noted that currently, there will be no increase or reduction in the price of bottled gas and fuel.

The under-secretary explained that there had been two reasons for shortages of bottled gas which were firstly, the supply ship had not arrived at the island. Aşıkoğlu said, “However, a ship arrived on Monday. A large amount of gas has arrived. Two more ships will arrive on January 20 and February 20“.

Secondly, supermarkets were selling gas bottles at a loss. The government gives a dividend of 17 TL per bottle to distributors to share, but as of late, only 1TL profit was going to retailers. Given that a fee is payable on credit card sales, stores were selling gas bottles at a loss.

Redistribution of profit sharing has led to retailers increasing their profit to 3TL per bottle, therefore the situation has been resolved, Aşıkoğlu said.

Yeniduzen