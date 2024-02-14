A 14-year-old boy died in a traffic accident in the early hours of this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

Savaş Erdem Soybal (14), who was illegally driving a car and speeding on the Güzelyurt – Lefke old main road, lost control of the vehicle on a left hand bend and crashed the car.

The accident occurred at around 2.30 am this morning.

His car veered off the road, ploughed through a garden wall and struck the side of the house. He died at the scene of the accident.

The police are investigating the incident.

Kibris Postasi