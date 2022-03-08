LGC News logo

Boy Who Fell 30 Metres Down a Well Remains in ICU

Wednesday, 8 March, 2022.

North Cyprus News - Boy rescued from 30 metre deep well The condition of a two-year-old boy who fell 30 metres down an uncovered well is said to be improving, Yeniduzen reported.

Hasan Hüseyin Tören, who fell down a 30-metre-deep well while his family was pruning citrus trees nearby on 4 March, was rescued by Civil Defence and Firefighting teams. He was placed in the ICU at Nicosia State Hospital where he remained unconscious.

One person has been arrested in connection with the accident.

Chief Physician at Nicosia State Hospital Dr. Adil Özyılkan told Yeniduzen that Hasan’s treatment in the Intensive Care Unit continues and that his condition is improving.

Yeniduzen

