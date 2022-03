Thursday, 31 March 2022.

The cost of a loaf of bread, currently sold at an average of 4.5 TL, will rise to between 5.5 – 6 TL, President of Bakers Union Omer Çıralı, has said, Yeniduzen reported.

The reason for the price hike is because there have been significant increases in the cost of flour, he said.

The prices of all kinds of bread are expected to increase by between 1-2 TL and each bakery will change their prices within the limits of the competition law, Çıralı said.

Yeniduzen