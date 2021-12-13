A British tourist who was hiking on the lower slopes of the Beşparmak Mountains, has died after a fall, Yeniduzen reported.

Steven Hare aged 41 fell to his death from a height of 30 metres, while walking in the mountains.

The police said that the accident occurred at 12:30. He was hiking with his friend James Swanson who was injured, a separate report by Kibris Postasi said.

The police, fire brigade and civil defence teams arrived at the scene of the accident, following which an investigation into the accident was launched.

Yeniduzen