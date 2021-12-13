A British tourist who was hiking on the lower slopes of the Beşparmak Mountains, has died after a fall, Yeniduzen reported.
Steven Hare aged 41 fell to his death from a height of 30 metres, while walking in the mountains.
The police said that the accident occurred at 12:30. He was hiking with his friend James Swanson who was injured, a separate report by Kibris Postasi said.
The police, fire brigade and civil defence teams arrived at the scene of the accident, following which an investigation into the accident was launched.