Tuesday, 21 February 2023

A British man died following a traffic accident which took place yesterday evening on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a police press statement, Jonathan Michael Heath Blunden (47) who was driving a rental car, was speeding and lost control after crossing the Türkeli road junction at around 9pm on Monday.

His vehicle struck iron barriers on the left-hand side of the road and then struck the curb on the opposite side of the road. The car somersaulted across the opposite side of the road and landed on its side.

Mr Blunden was taken to Nicosia State Hospital but despite all efforts to save him, he died there.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi