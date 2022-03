Sunday, 13 March, 2022.

A British resident was found dead at his home in Bagliköy this afternoon, Kibris Postasi reported.

A Police Press Office statement said that Robin Michael Montague Davie aged 57 was found dead at his home today.

There were no external signs of any injuries and a postmortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The investigation into his death continues.

Kibris Postasi