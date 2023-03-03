Friday, 3 March 2023

Three Middle Bronze Age tombs were unearthed during excavation for a swimming pool in Alsancak, BRT reports.

A team from the Kyrenia branch of the Department of Antiquities and Museums has cordoned off the area to protect the site.

Following a five-day dig by the team, terracotta and metal artefacts from the Middle Bronze Age were discovered. These included terracotta jugs, metal spearheads, and pins from buckles, all discovered in three graves.

The finds were removed and taken to the Kyrenia branch of the Department of Antiquities for safe keeping.

BRTK