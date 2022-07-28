Thursday, 28 July, 2022

Two brothers accused of circulating counterfeit banknotes have been sentenced to four months in prison, Yeniduzen reported.

Oğulcan Bulut and his brother Yusuf Bulut smuggled counterfeit Turkish Lira banknotes into the country through Kyrenia Tourism Port and put some of the notes into circulation. They were found in possession of 4,800 TL worth of 100 TL fake banknotes.

Presiding over the trial at Nicosia Criminal Court, Judge Fadıl Aksun stated that the crime for which the defendants have been convicted is one which harms the public and carries a long-term prison sentence.

Noting that one of the defendants Oğulcan Bulut is being treated for stage 4 cancer, both brothers received a reduced sentence of four months imprisonment.

Yeniduzen