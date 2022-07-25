Monday, 25 July, 2022

Meryem Özkurt, a director at Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation (BRTK), who was sentenced to two months in prison for violating election bans, is expected to be released on Wednesday, Kibris Postasi reported.

She was sentenced to two months imprisonment for overseeing a live broadcast of the ceremony held at the Gecitkoy Reservoir, which stores the water supplied from Turkey. The undersea pipeline had been damaged, interrupting the water flow for eight months.

The ceremony was held on October 6, 2020 when election bans were in place during the presidential election.

Six TV channels covered the event including BRTK, how Özkurt was the only person to be charged and found guilty of breaking election bans.

Meryem Özkurt has been serving her sentence at Nicosia Central Prison since 7 June.

Her imprisonment caused an uproar in some quarters, some said that she had been made a sacrificial lamb given that no other television directors, who had also broadcast the event were charged with the crime.

