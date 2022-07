Friday, 1 July 2022

Director of Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, Meryem Özkurt, this morning. will hear if her appeal against a two month prison sentence for breaking election bans was successful.

The High Court will announce its decision regarding the two months and 20 days prison sentence given by the Nicosia District Court’s decision on 7 June 2022 regarding this morning.

The Supreme Court, where the appeals of the parties were discussed on 22 June, postponed the hearing indefinitely.

BRTK