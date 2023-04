Friday, 28 April 2023

A construction worker was injured when he fell off scaffolding at a building site in Lapta yesterday, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the Police Press Officer, Mehmet Durmaz lost his balance while working on the second floor of a building under construction. He fell 3.5 metres onto earth.

Mr Durmaz was taken by ambulance to Nicosia State Hospital where he was diagnosed with fractures to both heels.

The police are investigating the accident.

Yeniduzen