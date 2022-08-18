Thursday, 18 August, 2022

Three people were arrested and a construction site in Iskele was sealed off following the death of building worker Şirin Uçkun (49), who fell from scaffolding 21 metres to his death, Yeniduzen reported.

Following the fatal accident, it was discovered that the building worker was only in North Cyprus on a tourist visa. It was deemed also that the subcontractor had not received a permit from Iskele Municipality, who sealed off the site.

However, Gürsel Uzun, Founding Director of the ‘Uzun Group of Companies’, claimed that the construction was not illegal and said that “The necessary permits have been obtained from all departments”.

Deaths and Injuries in the Construction Sector

Chairman of the Building Contractors Union Cafer Gürcafer, stated that they are waiting for an investigation by the Ministry of Labour to be concluded, but they have been informed that the subcontractor is not registered in the TRNC.

Gürcafer said, “Ninety-eight percent of fatal accidents in this country occurred in licensed constructions. Occupational health and safety is the main issue that needs to be discussed”.

Yeniduzen