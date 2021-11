A Turkish Cypriot construction worker has died after falling from scaffolding on a building site in South Cyprus on Thursday, Yeniduzen reported.

Ahmet Tuncer (61) fell from scaffolding on the second storey of a building being constructed in the Strovolos region of Nicosia. He was taken to Nicosia General Hospital by ambulance but died at around 10.50 despite all efforts to save his life.

The South Cyprus police have launched a large-scale investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen