Thursday, 11 August, 2022

A 49-year-old building worker has fallen to his death after he fell from scaffolding, Yeniduzen reported.

According to a police statement, Dündar Arda (49), fell onto the concrete floor from a height of 21 metres and died in a work-related accident that occurred in İskele.

“While working on the scaffolding, Arda lost his balance and fell to the concrete floor from a height of about 21 meters”.

The police are continuing their investigation.

There have been numerous reports in recent years of builders falling to their death or sustaining injuries because of unsafe working conditions. [Ed.]

UPDATE:

Friday, 12 August, 2022

Yeniduzen reported that the Police Press Officer issued a “correction” regarding a fatal work accident when a builder fell off scaffolding in Iskele and died from his fall.

According to the statement made by the police, the person who lost his life in a work accident in Iskele yesterday was 44-year-old Şirin Uçkun.

The police had previously announced the name of the deceased as “Dündar Arda”.

Additionally, it was reported that a man only identfied as A.Ş. was arrested in connection with the accident.

Yeniduzen