Thursday, 11 August, 2022

A 49-year-old building worker has fallen to his death after he fell from scaffolding, Yeniduzen reported.

According to a police statement, Dundar Arda (49), fell onto the concrete floor from a height of 21 metres and died in a work-related accident that occurred in İskele.

“While working on the scaffolding, Arda lost his balance and fell to the concrete floor from a height of about 21 meters”.

The police are continuing their investigation.

There have been numerous reports in recent years of builders falling to their death or sustaining injuries because of unsafe working conditions. [Ed.]

Yeniduzen