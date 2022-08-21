Sunday, 21 August 2022

A building worker was seriously injured when a partition wall he was demolishing with a jack hammer collapsed and fell on him, Yeniduzen reported.

Uğur Gün (42) and E.Ö. (57), were working on a construction site on the Alayköy Industrial Zone, when the accident took place.

Uğur Gün (42) who was injured, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and remains in the intensive care unit.

Following further investigation, two people, only identified as MK (47) and E.Ö. (57) were arrested.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen