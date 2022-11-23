LGC News logo

Bus Driver Arrested For Negligence in Fatal Accident

  • 11:33 am

Hasan - Ozturk

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 

A bus driver has been arrested in connection with the fatal traffic accident which claimed the life of 18-year-old Hasan Öztürk on Tuesday, Yeniduzen reports.

Police investigating the accident when Hasan Öztürk’s car veered off the Karpaz – İskele Highway at the Mehmetçik – Pamuklu Dörtyol junction, arrested bus driver Rasim Çebi for negligence when exiting the main road through Pamuklu village.

Mr. Öztürk was seriously injured in the accident and died at Famagusta State Hospital later the same day.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook