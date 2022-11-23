Wednesday, 23 November 2022

A bus driver has been arrested in connection with the fatal traffic accident which claimed the life of 18-year-old Hasan Öztürk on Tuesday, Yeniduzen reports.

Police investigating the accident when Hasan Öztürk’s car veered off the Karpaz – İskele Highway at the Mehmetçik – Pamuklu Dörtyol junction, arrested bus driver Rasim Çebi for negligence when exiting the main road through Pamuklu village.

Mr. Öztürk was seriously injured in the accident and died at Famagusta State Hospital later the same day.

Yeniduzen