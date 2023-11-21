Tuesday, 21 November 2023

A driver of a university shuttle bus, arrested for harassing an 18-year-old female passenger appeared in court again on Monday, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver Ş.A., a TRNC citizen, was released on bail pending trial.

A police officer gave details of the young woman’s complaint, stating that on November 17, she was seated across from the bus driver. After the students left the bus, the bus driver harassed her, she said.

The young woman filed a complaint with the police and the driver was arrested on the same day.

Statements were taken and camera footage from the bus was examined.

The defendant, a Bulgarian national who had become a TRNC citizen was detained for two days pending police enquiries.

The police officer said that the man had no criminal record and requested that he be released on bail.

The defendant stated that he became a TRNC citizen in 2021, having worked in the TRNC for five years.

The judge granted bail on the condition that he deposit bail of 30,000 TL. Additionally, two guarantors were required to sign promissory notes of 350,000 TL each and he was banned from travelling.

Yeniduzen