Wednesday, 21 September 2022

The Council of Ministers will authorise the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Ministry of Finance to establish a national airline company*, Kibris Postasi reports.

As published in the Official Gazette, a section of the statement reads:

“The Council of Ministers, in the light of what is stated in the proposal, to initiate the necessary studies for the establishment of the national airline, which will make a great contribution to the economy of the TRNC, especially the tourism and education sector, and to make the necessary preparations for the Protocol in order to ensure the implementation of the aforementioned airline, together with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. It has decided to authorise the Ministry of Education“.

*North Cyprus did have its own national airline – Cyprus Turkish Airlines (KTY) which began operations in 1975. However, despite a promising future, the airline went bankrupt in 2010. Poor management and overly powerful unions were partly to blame, some observers say. [Ed.]

Kibris Postasi