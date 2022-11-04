Friday, 4 November 2022

A contract has been signed between Kib-Tek, TPIC and the council of ministers for TPIC to supply fuel for the next two years, Kibris Postasi reports.

The council of ministers decided to scrap the tendering process and purchase fuel directly from Turkish fuel company TPIC and the Turkish government will pay for freight fees.

The agreement was published in the Official Gazette as follows:

“The Council of Ministers, considering the current Kib-Tek’s fuel stock, it is estimated that the Teknecik Power Plant will not run out of fuel, thus preventing power outages in the country and/or preventing further cuts, and/or meeting the urgent need for fuel and ensuring energy supply security.

“Providing fuel to Teknecik Power Plant in the amount of ±20% metric tonnes, for 1 +1 year and at a Max 1 percent Sulphur Fuel Oil Price = PLATTS (Fuel-Oil 1.0 PCT High FOB Med (ltaly) Flat Price (no freight fee will be paid), and with TPIC in order to obtain transportation service.

“It has decided to authorise the Deputy General Manager of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority to sign the draft contract prepared between KIB-TEK and to carry out all necessary procedures”.

Kibris Postasi