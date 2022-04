Tuesday, 5 April 2022

The Council of Ministers will meet today, on the agenda will be the cost of electricity, Yeniduzen reported.

Following the continuing public outcry against the cost of living including the new electricity tariff introduced on 1 March, the Cabinet will reconsider the new tariff introduced by state electricity authority Kib-Tek.

Yesterday, it was reported that a fuel tanker could not be offloaded because the government did not have the money to pay for the fuel delivery.

