Friday, 14 October 2022

The Council of Ministers has approved the dates for the Great Hunt, and which game animals may be hunted and in which regions (Amendment) Regulation, details of which have been published in the Official Gazette, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the statute published in the Official Gazette, the Great Hunt will be held over 13 hunting days, as follows: 6,13, 20, 27 November, 4, 11, 18, 21, 24, 28 December, 1,4,8 January 2023.

Hunters will be able to hunt rabbits, partridges, francolins, pheasants, wood pigeons, wild pigeons, woodcocks, quails, thrush, crows, and magpies.

Kibris Postasi