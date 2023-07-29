Saturday, 29 July 2023

Traffic police checked 1,499 vehicles on Friday, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the press release issued by the Police Press Office, following the traffic inspections, a total of 339 vehicle drivers were booked for various offences, 140 of whom were driving above the legal speed limit and 22 of whom were driving under the influence of alcohol, while 28 vehicles were banned from driving on the road and 2 vehicle drivers were arrested.

A report published by Kibris Gazetesi earlier this month stated that the Association for the Prevention of Traffic Accidents (TKÖD), has pointed out that the number of motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and the amount of alcohol they consume seriously impacts road safety.

In the last year, the rate of alcohol consumed by drivers has begun to exceed 8 times the legal limit.

The association has called for tougher penalties for drink driving offences because currently, penalties are not severe enough to deter people from drinking and driving.

Kibris Postasi, Kibris Gazetesi