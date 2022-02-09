Wednesday, 09 February, 2022.

The head of the CTP Tufan Erhürman, commented on social media about the increase of violent crimes after the fatal shooting of two men in Catalkoy yesterday evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

He said that following:

“The heinous murder that took place last night, after the previous armed attacks, left behind grieving families to whom we send our condolences and patience, and has seriously injured the perception of security in the country.

“The Turkish Cypriot people, who are faced with major difficulties, do not deserve to be imprisoned in a climate of fear and to be faced with a crisis of insecurity, in addition to their existing troubles..

“Official authorities, starting from the Presidency to the lowest security units, should make every effort to ensure that the public has access to accurate information and to clarify these events as soon as possible.

“At the same time, the events have once again revealed the need for a rapid review of the security organisation in the country, its functions and equipment, and to bring the Turkish Cypriot people together with the international community and international law.

“The Turkish Cypriot people deserve to live in safety as a people from the world within the framework of the rule of law and basic human rights and freedoms, and we all have a great responsibility on this path”.

Kibris Postasi