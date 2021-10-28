Political parties from across Cyprus have called for the Karpaz peninsula to be used only for environmental and cultural purposes, not as a military zone.

It was reported recently that Turkey planned to create a naval base on the peninsula, after it was granted 145 square kilometres of land in the region.

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot party leaders and representatives gathered at the Solidarity House and held a meeting under the auspices of the Slovak Ambassador.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, in a joint statement made after the meeting, party representatives expressed their “concern over the recent statements and actions that undermine the prospects for the reunification of Cyprus“.

Party representatives also expressed their disappointment at the current unfavorable situation, the lack of consensus on the start of negotiations to find a federal and democratic solution to the Cyprus problem.

In the statement, which said that “the Karpaz peninsula should be used for environmental and cultural purposes, not as a military zone like other ecologically sensitive areas in Cyprus“, it was decided that the next meeting would be held on December 1, depending on the epidemiological situation on the island.

Yeniduzen